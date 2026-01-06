Thailand seeks Cambodian explanation after cross-border gunfire

ACM Prapas Sonjaidee, director of the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Information Centre, addressed an incident at the centre on Tuesday (January 6, 2026) involving Cambodian forces firing across the border and injuring a Thai soldier.

He said Thailand attaches the highest importance to upholding the ceasefire agreement and to using all available mechanisms, including the communication channels jointly agreed by both sides.

He stressed that the first point of the Joint Statement clearly requires both parties to avoid unprovoked attacks and to refrain from violating the agreement under any circumstances.