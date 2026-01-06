Thailand seeks Cambodian explanation after cross-border gunfire

ACM Prapas Sonjaidee, director of the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Information Centre, addressed an incident at the centre on Tuesday (January 6, 2026) involving Cambodian forces firing across the border and injuring a Thai soldier.
He said Thailand attaches the highest importance to upholding the ceasefire agreement and to using all available mechanisms, including the communication channels jointly agreed by both sides.
He stressed that the first point of the Joint Statement clearly requires both parties to avoid unprovoked attacks and to refrain from violating the agreement under any circumstances.
In this case, he said, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will submit a formal letter of protest to Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting an explanation for the incident, appropriate accountability, and an apology for the injury to the Thai soldier.
The Joint Information Centre said that even if Cambodia has described the incident as an accident and without intent, the fact remains that there were real consequences and an injured serviceman.
A clear, transparent explanation and accountability in line with international practice are therefore essential, both to maintain confidence in the ceasefire and to prevent similar incidents from happening again in the future.
Thailand reiterated that it has acted with restraint and remains committed to peaceful means.
At the same time, military actions will remain within the agreed framework and be guided by the principle of proportionality.
Any response, if required, will be carefully considered according to the level and nature of the incident.
The centre urged Cambodia to promptly provide an official explanation, take responsibility for what occurred, and work together to preserve a calm atmosphere under the ceasefire agreement, in the interests of security and peace for both countries.