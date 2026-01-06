Second Army reaffirms sovereignty after Chong Bok blast

Thailand’s Second Army Area issued a statement on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 after an explosion in the Chong Bok area at Hill 469 in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, injured one Thai soldier.
The Second Army said that at about 7.25am, Suranaree Task Force received a report of an explosion in Chong Bok near Hill 469 in Dom Pradit subdistrict. One soldier was wounded: Sgt Maj Pratchaya Philachai, a platoon commander in Rifle Platoon 1, Infantry Company 6021 (RDF). He suffered shrapnel injuries to his right arm.
Medics assessed him as a “green” patient — not life-threatening. Units in the area provided immediate field first aid and evacuated him from the operational zone. He was taken to Kud Chiang Mun subdistrict health-promoting hospital and then transferred to Nam Yuen Hospital. The army said he is in a safe condition and remains under close medical care.
In its latest update, the Second Army said Cambodia had sent a letter expressing condolences over the incident. It said it has been able to control the situation effectively and continuously, with troops on alert for surveillance and area defence. It said operations are being managed carefully, firmly and systematically under a defined plan to maintain public order, protect civilians and prevent escalation.
The Second Army reaffirmed that its personnel are performing duties along the border to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, under legitimate rights consistent with international law and accepted principles.
It said Thailand remains committed to obligations and agreements already signed, exercising restraint and the highest sense of responsibility, avoiding disproportionate force and acting transparently and in a way that can be verified — with the aim of preserving peace, stability and regional security.
On accountability, the Second Army said it expects Cambodia to take concrete steps, including a serious and transparent investigation into the facts, preventive measures to ensure a similar incident does not recur, and coordination through existing bilateral mechanisms to build confidence, reduce suspicion and restore normal conditions as soon as possible, supporting sustainable peace, stability and safety for border communities.