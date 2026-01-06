Second Army reaffirms sovereignty after Chong Bok blast

Thailand’s Second Army Area issued a statement on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 after an explosion in the Chong Bok area at Hill 469 in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, injured one Thai soldier.

The Second Army said that at about 7.25am, Suranaree Task Force received a report of an explosion in Chong Bok near Hill 469 in Dom Pradit subdistrict. One soldier was wounded: Sgt Maj Pratchaya Philachai, a platoon commander in Rifle Platoon 1, Infantry Company 6021 (RDF). He suffered shrapnel injuries to his right arm.

Medics assessed him as a “green” patient — not life-threatening. Units in the area provided immediate field first aid and evacuated him from the operational zone. He was taken to Kud Chiang Mun subdistrict health-promoting hospital and then transferred to Nam Yuen Hospital. The army said he is in a safe condition and remains under close medical care.