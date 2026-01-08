USDP secures majority in Phase One of Myanmar’s 2025 polls, winning 89 of 102 seats

While the remaining 13 seats were won by the National Unity Party (NUP) and six ethnic political parties.

In the first phase of the election, the 13 Pyithu Hluttaw constituencies won by other parties were as follows:

The National Unity Party won seats in Taungdwingyi and Kyangin townships.

The Pa-O National Organisation (PNO) won in Taunggyi, Hopong, and Loilen townships.

The Naga National Party won in Leshi, Lahe, Nanyun, and Hkamti townships.

The Shan Ni (Tai-Leng) Solidarity Party won in Homalin Township.

The Rakhine Nationalities Party won in Manaung Township.

The Mon Unity Party won in Chaungzon Township.

The Shan and Nationalities Democratic Party (SNDP), also known as the “White Tiger Party,” won in Linkhay Township.