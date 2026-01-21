Thai hotels see 33m foreign arrivals; Q1 room rate rises limited

The “Accommodation Business Confidence Index” for December 2025, compiled by the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and the Bank of Thailand, surveyed operators between Dec 15–31, 2025, and received responses from 107 establishments. The survey found that around half of hotel businesses expect the overall number of foreign tourists in 2026 to be close to 2025 levels—about 33 million people—below the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) target of 36.7 million, which would represent an 11% increase from last year.

On hotel revenue, the survey said revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was higher than the previous quarter, partly due to an increase in long-haul tourists and the impact of the domestic stimulus measures Tiew Thai Kon La Khrueng and Tiew Dee Mee Kuen, which helped support revenue to some extent—particularly among four-star and above hotels. Overall, however, revenue in the second half of 2025 tended to decline compared with the previous year.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, THA president, said the confidence index survey also indicated that in the first quarter of 2026, foreign guest numbers are likely to fall compared with the same period a year earlier, mainly due to the Chinese market, while long-haul markets are still expected to expand.

Even so, overall tourist numbers show signs of improvement from the fourth quarter of 2025 across all customer segments (Chinese, short-haul and long-haul). Hotels expecting an increase in foreign guests in the first quarter of 2026 are largely four-star and above properties, enabling that group to raise prices more than hotels rated three-star and below.