Google Cloud Region to Inject THB 1.4 Trillion into Thai Economy

New Bangkok facility expected to support 130,000 jobs annually as Google activates its $1 billion investment to spearhead Thailand's "agentic" AI future.
Google Cloud has officially launched its new cloud region in Thailand on Wednesday, a move projected to contribute 1.4 trillion baht (US$41 billion) in economic value to the country over the next five years.
The launch serves as the operational heart of Google’s US$1 billion (34 billion baht) investment, initially announced in late 2024, to build out world-class data centre and cloud infrastructure in Bangkok and Chonburi.
The new region provides high-performance, in-country cloud services designed to modernize public services and uplift workforce productivity.
Beyond the direct GDP contribution, the facility is expected to support an average of 130,000 jobs per year through 2030, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a premier digital hub in Southeast Asia.
“Our new Thailand cloud region brings the same world-class infrastructure that powers Google’s global services directly to Thai enterprises,” said Karthik Narain, chief Product and Business Officer at Google Cloud. “We are providing a foundation for the AI era, allowing organizations to innovate faster with greater control over their data.”
Data Sovereignty and Reliability
The launch specifically targets regulated sectors, such as financial services and the public sector, by providing a "trusted foundation" for innovation.
The region addresses strict data residency requirements by allowing data to be stored and processed within Thai borders under multi-layered encryption, ensuring compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).
The Bangkok region features three availability zones, designed to protect against infrastructure outages.
Research indicates that Thai organizations migrating from on-premises environments to Google Cloud can reduce unplanned application downtime by more than 50%.
Voranuch Dejakaisaya, executive chairman of KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG), noted: “It streamlines our compliance with Bank of Thailand (BOT) regulatory standards while delivering faster, highly responsive digital banking services for our users.”
Strategic Connectivity and the "TalayLink"
The Bangkok hub is integrated into Google’s global network via the TalayLink subsea cable, which connects Australia and Thailand.
By routing through the Indian Ocean, the cable offers a diverse path that enhances regional resilience.
This is complemented by a new connectivity hub in South Thailand, developed in partnership with AIS, which facilitates high-bandwidth, low-latency data transfers across 43 global regions.
A Gateway to "Agentic" AI
The infrastructure serves as a high-speed on-ramp to Google’s "agentic" AI ecosystem. Local businesses now have local access to:
Gemini 3: Google’s most intelligent model for complex reasoning.
Vertex AI: The flagship development platform for building AI agents.
PanyaThAI Program: A transformation initiative with 15 charter members—including the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Siam Piwat, and True Digital Group—aimed at moving beyond "pilot purgatory" to achieve measurable ROI through AI.
Early results from PanyaThAI member SE-Education (SE-ED) show that AI-powered semantic search has already increased organic conversion rates from 12% to 27% while significantly reducing cart abandonment.
Upskilling 125,000 Developers
To combat the digital skills gap, Google Cloud revealed that Thai developers have completed over 110,000 training labs through the ChaiyoGCP program, with 70% focusing on AI.
The program aims to reach 125,000 completed labs by mid-2026.
Additionally, the new Google Skills platform offers over 3,000 free courses, enabling non-technical workers to earn certifications such as the Generative AI (Gen AI) Leader badge.
“The launch is a watershed moment,” said Ekaraj Panjavinin, president of True Digital Group. “By fusing connectivity with cloud-based data analytics, we are turning technology into practical solutions that elevate the lives of our people.”