Google Cloud Region to Inject THB 1.4 Trillion into Thai Economy

New Bangkok facility expected to support 130,000 jobs annually as Google activates its $1 billion investment to spearhead Thailand's "agentic" AI future.

Google Cloud has officially launched its new cloud region in Thailand on Wednesday, a move projected to contribute 1.4 trillion baht (US$41 billion) in economic value to the country over the next five years.

The launch serves as the operational heart of Google’s US$1 billion (34 billion baht) investment, initially announced in late 2024, to build out world-class data centre and cloud infrastructure in Bangkok and Chonburi.

The new region provides high-performance, in-country cloud services designed to modernize public services and uplift workforce productivity.

Beyond the direct GDP contribution, the facility is expected to support an average of 130,000 jobs per year through 2030, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a premier digital hub in Southeast Asia.

“Our new Thailand cloud region brings the same world-class infrastructure that powers Google’s global services directly to Thai enterprises,” said Karthik Narain, chief Product and Business Officer at Google Cloud. “We are providing a foundation for the AI era, allowing organizations to innovate faster with greater control over their data.”

Data Sovereignty and Reliability

The launch specifically targets regulated sectors, such as financial services and the public sector, by providing a "trusted foundation" for innovation.

The region addresses strict data residency requirements by allowing data to be stored and processed within Thai borders under multi-layered encryption, ensuring compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

