Nadella urges shift from ‘AI slop’ to real economic value in 2026

As 2025 closes and 2026 begins, Microsoft is still firmly pinning its ambitions on artificial intelligence, even as users worldwide continue to question the quality and real-world usefulness of today’s AI products—fuelled by the spread of the pejorative term “AI slop” across the internet.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, set out his vision in a post titled “Looking Ahead to 2026”, describing 2026 as a pivotal year for AI. He argued that the industry is moving beyond an early discovery phase and into an era of widespread adoption, and said the focus now should be on separating short-lived spectacle from meaningful substance that improves outcomes in the real world.