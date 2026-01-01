South Korea enters the AI age of virtual idols

Since the release of ChatGPT in late 2022 accelerated the commercialisation of generative AI, the technology has reshaped productivity across industries, and K-pop has been no exception.

Three years on, major entertainment agencies are actively incorporating AI into music production, artist development and fan engagement, responding to an increasingly AI-driven global music market. Some have even unveiled robot idols, signalling how far the experimentation has gone.

So how has AI entered the K-pop ecosystem so far, and where is it headed next?

SM and Hybe: Two paths to AI adoption

Among K-pop’s “Big Four” agencies, Hybe, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment, SM was the first to articulate an AI-centred vision.

SM founder Lee Soo-man began predicting in the early 2010s that entertainment would evolve into “a world of robots and avatars,” positioning AI as central to K-pop’s future.

That vision materialised in 2020 with the debut of girl group Aespa, whose concept incorporated AI avatars known as “ae” and embedded artificial intelligence and the metaverse into the group’s core narrative.

While SM approached AI conceptually and narratively, Hybe moved faster on the technical and operational front.

Beginning in 2021, Hybe invested in AI audio startup Supertone, eventually acquiring a majority stake in January 2023. That same year, Hybe showcased its applied AI strategy through “Masquerade,” the debut single of Midnatt, an alter ego of Big Hit Music artist Lee Hyun.