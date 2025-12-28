Vanguard forecasts US growth of 2.25% in 2026 on AI investment

A report published on the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) website, citing the Office of Commercial Affairs (OCA) in Chicago, United States, under Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, said Vanguard expects the US economy to expand strongly in 2026, powered by business investment in artificial intelligence (AI), while inflation remains elevated and limits the Federal Reserve’s room to cut interest rates.

According to the Vanguard Economic and Market Outlook 2026, prepared by Vanguard Group, Inc., US GDP growth in 2026 is forecast at about 2.25%, above potential, with capital expenditure expected to remain the key engine supporting economic resilience.

The report said overall investment over the past year has risen to more than twice its historical average, despite global economic uncertainty.

Vanguard said accelerated AI investment, covering data centres, digital infrastructure and advanced software, has become a new pillar of the US economy since 2025 and will continue to stand out in 2026.

Over the next 12 months, AI-related investment is expected to inject around US$450 billion into the US economy and support nonresidential investment growth of up to 7%, it said.