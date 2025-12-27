Minutes before noon ceasefire, Thai army reports 10th landmine casualty

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said that at around 11.30am on December 27, 2025, the army received a report from the Second Army Area that a soldier had been injured by a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine while on duty in the Khao Sattahsom area of Si Sa Ket province.

The blast seriously injured Private Narin Ngaophrai, who suffered the loss of his right leg, Winthai said.

The unit provided immediate assistance and evacuated the injured soldier by helicopter to Surin Hospital, where he is now under close medical supervision. The area has been secured and is undergoing strict safety checks to prevent further danger to personnel operating there.

In addition, two soldiers were shot: Sgt. Maj. Sirasik Jitboon, who was hit in the palm of his left hand and his right arm, and Sgt. Suksan Nonpho, who was shot in the back of his upper right arm. After the incident, the unit provided first aid and transferred them to a nearby hospital.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting reached an agreement on a ceasefire effective from 12.00pm on December 27, including no troop movements or provocations and a 72-hour monitoring period.