Defence Minister says Thailand’s three conditions met as Cambodia agrees to ceasefire from noon, with 72-hour monitoring period

Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit said on Saturday, after the signing of an agreement at the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, that throughout the recent clashes along the border the government and the armed forces have operated under an unchanged principle: protecting Thailand’s sovereignty, public safety, and the nation’s honour.
He said Thailand set out three clear conditions for a ceasefire to ensure genuine and sustainable calm:
1) A formal and sincere ceasefire declaration
Natthaphon said Cambodia had previously stated at the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting that it would cease fire from 10.00pm on December 22 without conditions. However, Thailand assessed that a lasting ceasefire required sincere dialogue between both sides. That led to the GBC meeting and the signing of a joint statement as a key bilateral framework for resolving the issue.
2) A ceasefire that is real and continuous
He said both sides agreed on key measures, including a ceasefire from 12.00pm today (December 27). Crucially, both sides must maintain current troop levels with no movement, no reinforcements, and no renewed attacks or provocations.
The ceasefire will be monitored for 72 hours to confirm it is sustained. Once the situation stabilises, civilians will be able to return home safely, he said. After the ceasefire has been fully maintained for 72 hours, Thailand will release 18 Cambodian soldiers, in line with international principles that prisoners of war are released when hostilities end.
Natthaphon said Thai forces have secured key terrain affecting civilians as planned, adding that the sacrifices made by Thai soldiers must not be in vain. At the same time, he said broader strategic factors must be considered, including economic impacts, Thailand’s image, and legitimacy on the international stage.
He said implementation and verification will involve the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) and border coordination offices of both countries at the local level. At the policy level, there will be direct communication via a hotline between the defence ministers and chiefs of defence forces of both sides. If necessary, senior representatives will be dispatched to resolve issues on the ground.
He added that media teams from both countries will work closely to counter misinformation and provide accurate information, saying disinformation and provocative reporting on both sides has repeatedly complicated efforts to resolve the situation.
3) Good-faith cooperation on landmines
Natthaphon said both sides agreed to address the humanitarian issue of landmines through a clear operational mechanism via the joint demining working group, describing it as essential to ensure systematic, safe and transparent operations. He stressed that mine clearance must be completed and the area made safe before any further surveying and boundary marker work proceeds.
He said the agreement also preserves key elements of existing bilateral commitments, including compliance with the Ottawa Convention, and continued cooperation to prevent and suppress transnational crime, cybercrime and human trafficking.
Gen Natthaphon reiterated that he understands the anger, pain and deep concern many Thais feel for the nation. The government, he said, has never ignored these voices and has not taken lightly the lessons from past losses. He expressed the highest respect for every service member who has carried out their duties with courage, endurance and sacrifice.
He also extended his respect to the families of those injured and killed, stressing that their losses are not merely numbers in a report. He said it is the government’s direct responsibility to ensure entitlements and welfare support, provide compensation and assistance, care for the wounded and their families over the long term, and seriously and urgently look after personnel in the post-combat period on an ongoing basis.
“I would like to assure the public and all personnel that this ceasefire creates an opportunity to pursue a peaceful solution through diplomatic channels and return to joint problem-solving once again. The government and the armed forces will closely monitor the situation and make decisions at every step based on facts, upholding national sovereignty and dignity, public safety, and the ability of people to live their normal lives. Thank you to every soldier and to the Thai people for standing firmly alongside the nation and the Royal Thai Armed Forces with understanding and resilience during this critical moment for our country,” said Gen Natthaphon.