Defence Minister says Thailand’s three conditions met as Cambodia agrees to ceasefire from noon, with 72-hour monitoring period

3) Good-faith cooperation on landmines

Natthaphon said both sides agreed to address the humanitarian issue of landmines through a clear operational mechanism via the joint demining working group, describing it as essential to ensure systematic, safe and transparent operations. He stressed that mine clearance must be completed and the area made safe before any further surveying and boundary marker work proceeds.

He said the agreement also preserves key elements of existing bilateral commitments, including compliance with the Ottawa Convention, and continued cooperation to prevent and suppress transnational crime, cybercrime and human trafficking.

Gen Natthaphon reiterated that he understands the anger, pain and deep concern many Thais feel for the nation. The government, he said, has never ignored these voices and has not taken lightly the lessons from past losses. He expressed the highest respect for every service member who has carried out their duties with courage, endurance and sacrifice.

He also extended his respect to the families of those injured and killed, stressing that their losses are not merely numbers in a report. He said it is the government’s direct responsibility to ensure entitlements and welfare support, provide compensation and assistance, care for the wounded and their families over the long term, and seriously and urgently look after personnel in the post-combat period on an ongoing basis.

“I would like to assure the public and all personnel that this ceasefire creates an opportunity to pursue a peaceful solution through diplomatic channels and return to joint problem-solving once again. The government and the armed forces will closely monitor the situation and make decisions at every step based on facts, upholding national sovereignty and dignity, public safety, and the ability of people to live their normal lives. Thank you to every soldier and to the Thai people for standing firmly alongside the nation and the Royal Thai Armed Forces with understanding and resilience during this critical moment for our country,” said Gen Natthaphon.