Defence minister meets Cambodia’s counterpart at GBC ahead of ceasefire signing; 72-hour monitoring planned

On December 27, 2025, at the Ban Phakkad border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, in his capacity as chair of the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC), led a Thai delegation to talks with the Cambodian side ahead of a planned ceasefire signing and a 72-hour monitoring period.

The Thai delegation included Gen Tharapong Malakam, permanent secretary for defence; Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces; Gen Chidchanok Nutchaya, joint chief of staff; Gen Nuttapong Praokaew, deputy chief of staff and GBC secretary; the service chiefs; the commander of the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command; the governor of Chanthaburi; a deputy permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry; and other officials. Cambodia’s delegation was led by Gen Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.

Gen Natthaphon said that after any signing, the situation would be monitored for 72 hours. He said that if the other side showed sincerity and no incidents occurred, the parties would then proceed to work out details. He added that in some areas fighting had already stopped.

He said the Thai armed forces have been assigned missions and are able to control 99% of the area.

“Taking territory is difficult, but holding it is even more difficult,” he said, adding that the military is using significant forces and is concerned about personnel. He said the priority is to secure key areas that affect the public and Thailand’s sovereignty, acknowledging that the military cannot seize every area or deploy forces along the entire border line.