Anutin says he wants this to be the “last time we sign”, under the Kuala Lumpur agreement framework

“We have to ask whether Thailand has obtained what it wanted in the first place yet,” he said, referring to military objectives and the declaration of territorial integrity. He said the armed forces had reported that Thailand had achieved its goals and that “we control territory that previously was not ours—while they did not accept it.”

The prime minister repeated that the military has confirmed Thailand has achieved its objectives. If tomorrow Cambodia agrees, the process will begin under the joint agreement framework, and he hopes Cambodia will keep its word because it would be a government signing. Thailand, he said, will certainly keep the agreement.

“This time, please let it be the last signing,” he said. “So that peace can happen in the area and our people can go back to their own homes. I hope the defence minister thinks the same way I do. If it can be signed tomorrow, that would be good. We have to encourage each other, and we are very ready.”

The prime minister said that on the military side, Thailand must protect sovereignty and territory. “Negotiations are negotiations, but if an agreement is reached, there is a time window in which we want it to be honoured,” he said.

“Bilateral talks—we see them coming to negotiate and asking for a ceasefire. In diplomacy, we must be careful with our words,” he said. He said Thailand knows its status—what it wants and that it has achieved its objectives. But if dissatisfaction leads to renewed fighting and more damage again, he said, no one wants that. “If they come to threaten or invade Thailand, we are ready to respond, and we must show the world that Thailand, when the time comes, has reasons and is rational,” he said.

Anutin said he had previously spoken with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Malaysia meeting but has not done so since the latest renewed incidents, adding that Thailand is not at a disadvantage because it operates under the rules of engagement and has mechanisms in place to safeguard sovereignty; he said that if any firing occurs during the proposed 72-hour period, Thailand can respond to defend its sovereignty and territory, and urged the public not to worry.