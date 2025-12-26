Hun Manet says he told US he wants peace and is seeking Thai ceasefire under Kuala Lumpur deal

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said he spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border, calling for an immediate ceasefire and implementation of what he described as a peace agreement reached in Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post on Friday (December 26, 2025), Hun Manet said:

“On the night of December 25, 2025, I had a telephone discussion with US Secretary of State, His Excellency Marco Rubio, to discuss developments along the Cambodia-Thai border in order to push for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of a peace deal to achieve lasting peace for Cambodia and Thailand.

“Secretary Rubio has made a clear stance that the US wants to ensure lasting peace between Cambodia and Thailand and encourage a ceasefire as soon as possible.

“I reiterated Cambodia’s firm commitment to continuing to follow the spirit of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Statement and hope that both sides will continue to work together in accordance with the existing agreements.

“Cambodia continues to maintain its stance on a peaceful border resolution by following agreements and mechanisms agreed upon in the past, including the Kuala Lumpur Joint Statement, to resolve the Cambodia-Thai border and build lasting peace between the two countries.”