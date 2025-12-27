Thailand to review ceasefire over 72 hours; will resume self-defence measures if deal is breached

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, director of the Joint Information Centre on the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation, said on Saturday that Thailand will give the ceasefire agreement 72 hours to prove it is genuine and sustained.

He said the ceasefire took effect at 12.00pm on December 27, and will be assessed for a further 72 hours. “If it is still not stable during those 72 hours, we will continue with our existing measures and maintain our capability to defend ourselves,” he said. If incidents occur, he said mechanisms are in place to resolve them, including the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) and a hotline between the defence ministers and the commanders-in-chief.

Prapas said Thailand wants to communicate to the international community that it did not start the conflict or fire first, adding that Thailand has evidence and has acted in line with international standards and international law. He said Thailand is acting as a professional military and a civilised country, and is ready to demonstrate that it is sincere and does not want the conflict to escalate.

He said that if the ceasefire is properly maintained in line with the Joint Statement for 72 hours, Thailand will return 18 Cambodian soldiers. However, if hostilities resume after that, Thailand would have legitimate grounds to defend itself under Article 51—in any form necessary—so long as Thai people are affected or suffer damage.

“Today is another arena. If the international arena cannot manage or resolve this properly, our communication efforts will try to keep the situation under control, while the Thai armed forces will continue protecting the public on the battlefield. If there is no sincerity, everything will continue—firmly and seriously,” he said.