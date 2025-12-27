Thai artillery hits casino across from Si Sa Ket border crossing before noon ceasefire

Reports said Thai forces fired artillery at a casino complex across the border from Chong Sa-ngam in Phu Sing district, Si Sa Ket, shortly before a ceasefire deadline set for 12pm on December 27, 2025 under a GBC framework.





The Army Military Force Facebook page posted video showing Thai artillery striking the Sangam Resort & Casino in Anlong Veng district, Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia, which lies opposite the Chong Sa-ngam permanent border crossing. The post said the strike took place at 11.02am, while a separate report put the timing at around 11.10am.

The operation was described as targeting a military objective after Thai authorities said the casino had been adapted by Cambodian forces for military use.