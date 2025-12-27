First Army Area reinforces Poipet front, reports Cambodia building positions and stockpiling weapons

On December 26, 2025, the First Army Area, through the Burapha Task Force, reported detecting movements by Cambodian forces in Poipet, a strategic area and a key Cambodian stronghold. The army said it observed the establishment of military positions, preparations involving supporting weapons, and the use of the area as a site to store and stockpile military equipment.
A security source said relevant agencies are closely monitoring and assessing developments, with Thai forces also moving into the area, with the stated aim of targeting Cambodian military objectives if required.
The First Army Area said any action taken would be within the framework of protecting Thailand’s sovereignty and national security, with public order and civilian safety as top priorities.
Separately, Vice Admiral Apichat Sapprasert, Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, on Friday visited frontline areas and met personnel following the operation dubbed “Trat Crush the Enemy”, which authorities said succeeded in reclaiming two locations in Thai territory: Ban Tha Sen (Thomoda Casino) and Ban Nong Ri (Ban Sam Lang).
During the visit, Apichat oversaw troop deployment and planning to organise the area and strengthen defensive positions at both sites. Measures included tightening security and setting up robust defensive systems in preparation for possible retaliation, while also improving facilities and closely supporting troop morale.
Officials said morale among marine personnel remained high, with troops ready to carry out their duties to defend national sovereignty, in line with the Marines’ motto: “In battle, we must win.”