Marines Successfully Retake Ban Ta Sen and Thomoda Casino Areas in Trat

On December 20, 2025, Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Thai Navy, stated that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command (CTBDC) successfully retook the areas of Ban Ta Sen and the Thomoda Casino in Trat Province. The operation aimed to dismantle a Cambodian military base that had been set up covertly in these areas.

During the operation, it was discovered that the Cambodian forces had been using the casino building as a command base, reinforcing it with snipers, control points, and anti-drone operations. This posed a serious threat to Thailand’s sovereignty and security.

The operation was conducted with close coordination between the Thai Marines and the Air Force, ensuring the safety of Thai personnel and civilians. The situation was controlled without any casualties on the Thai side, and several weapons and military equipment from the enemy were seized for further investigation.