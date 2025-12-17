Marines secures Ban Sam Lang in Trat; Battle at 350 hill and Prasat Ta Kwai ongoing

On December 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM, Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, addressed the ongoing situation at the Thai-Cambodian border at the Joint Press Center for the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation, located at the Army Radio and Television Station.
He reported that fighting continues at the border, with Cambodia launching attacks in several areas, including the critical Prasat Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, particularly on 350 Hill and other surrounding areas. Cambodia continues its efforts to seize territory but has been effectively thwarted by Thailand's defense forces, who have successfully maintained the frontline.
In the afternoon, Cambodia attacked Ban Sam Lang in Trat Province, where the Royal Thai Marine Corps responded, successfully defending and securing the area, even planting the Thai flag to mark the victory.
Maj Gen Kannanat Phorniphatkul, Assistant Spokesperson for the Army, reported on the damages to Thai areas due to the attacks, which included heavy artillery, such as BM-21 rockets, targeting civilian homes. This led to injuries and casualties.
The First Army Area in Sa Kaeo Province, particularly in Tapha and Kok Sung Districts, saw 13 sites hit by shelling. The Second Army Area in Buriram, Surin, and Si Sa Ket Provinces experienced 92 impact sites, affecting a total of 105 locations. As a result, 27 homes were damaged, and one civilian lost their life. Additionally, a healthcare facility, four places of worship, and one school were also affected by the shelling.
The Army has strongly condemned Cambodia’s actions for violating human rights principles and international law. The Thai military emphasized that combat should occur between soldiers, not civilians, and promised to gather evidence to present at international forums for further investigation and action.