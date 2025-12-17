Marines secures Ban Sam Lang in Trat; Battle at 350 hill and Prasat Ta Kwai ongoing

On December 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM, Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, addressed the ongoing situation at the Thai-Cambodian border at the Joint Press Center for the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation, located at the Army Radio and Television Station.

He reported that fighting continues at the border, with Cambodia launching attacks in several areas, including the critical Prasat Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, particularly on 350 Hill and other surrounding areas. Cambodia continues its efforts to seize territory but has been effectively thwarted by Thailand's defense forces, who have successfully maintained the frontline.

In the afternoon, Cambodia attacked Ban Sam Lang in Trat Province, where the Royal Thai Marine Corps responded, successfully defending and securing the area, even planting the Thai flag to mark the victory.