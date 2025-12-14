Thai marines retake three-house area, raise Thai flag after pre-dawn clash

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said on Sunday (December 14) that the navy — through the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) and the Trat Marine task force — launched a military operation to reclaim Thai sovereign territory around three houses in Ban Nong Ree, Chamrak subdistrict, Mueang district, Trat province, after opposing forces moved into Thai territory.
He said the operation began before dawn and saw intense fighting in the area, carried out under the principle of self-defence under international law and with the protection of national sovereignty as the overriding priority.
As of 7.20am, the navy had secured control of the area and forced all opposing forces to withdraw, he said, adding that Thai troops had raised the national flag on site to reaffirm Thailand’s sovereignty.
However, intermittent clashes were still being reported around Ban Nong Ree, driven by continued retaliatory fire from the opposing side.
The marine unit on the ground is maintaining control under the principles of necessity and proportionality, to stabilise the area and prevent any renewed incursions into Thai territory.