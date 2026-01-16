Democrat Party Reveals 90-Day Plan to Boost Economy by 5%

On January 16, 2026, the Democrat Party officially unveiled its "90-Day Action Plan" to address poverty and set Thailand's economy on the path to at least 5% growth through structural reforms in the first three months of governance.
The government will take on three key roles:
The core strategy involves leveraging state assets, such as data, land, and infrastructure, to maximize value without increasing the government’s budget burden. Additionally, the party plans to revive the farmer income guarantee scheme.
The Democrat Party's plan also focuses on promoting a “New Economy” by targeting six key industries: processed food, electric vehicles (EV), high-tech, tourism, finance, and alternative energy. These sectors are identified as key drivers to push the country forward.
Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, stressed that Thailand’s economic problems are structural, built up over the past decade. Economic growth has stagnated, citizens' incomes have remained stagnant, and inequality has expanded. He stated that solving these issues requires more than short-term economic stimulus policies or budget spending; it requires serious and clear goals to implement long-term structural changes. The target is to achieve 5% economic growth by the end of the year.
For the first 90 days in office, Abhisit emphasized that the plan should not be seen as a mere political tactic to create an image, but rather as a starting point for addressing structural issues that need to begin immediately. The Democrat Party will focus on three essential tasks:
While focusing on economic reform, the party also reaffirmed its commitment to caring for all sectors of society, especially vulnerable groups, while improving the long-term economic potential through targeted industries and restructuring Thailand's economy. The goal is to shift away from reliance on commodity exports and towards creating added value in sectors like agriculture, food processing, electronics, high-tech, quality tourism, the digital economy, and clean energy.
Korn Chatikavanij, a key member of the party's economic team, said that the heart of Thailand’s economic drive is to make the most of existing state resources without increasing the fiscal burden. This approach will help stimulate GDP growth and reduce long-term state spending. State data, considered one of the most valuable assets in the digital economy, can be leveraged for substantial economic returns.
Korn further added that the government holds substantial assets, including land, buildings, and infrastructure. The Democrat Party proposes allowing private companies and citizens to make appropriate use of these resources. This includes opening the energy sector to allow private companies to produce electricity and lease government transmission systems. With Thailand’s infrastructure linking to neighbouring countries, this opens opportunities for regional energy trade, generating new revenue streams.
In agriculture, Korn announced plans to revive the farmer income guarantee scheme, modernizing and making it more effective, while also addressing farmers' debt problems systematically. In the long term, the focus will be on increasing income and bargaining power for farmers through the reform of the agricultural industry, market access, technology, innovation, and research, ensuring that farmers can become self-sufficient sustainably.
Dr Karndee Leopairote emphasized that digital infrastructure is key to the new economy. Opening up government open data will help reduce costs, improve public services, and elevate citizens' quality of life. The plan will also provide opportunities for start-ups and SMEs to access technology at affordable prices, positioning Thailand as a hub for digital investment and preparing for the future economy.
Weerapong Prapha pointed out that if Thailand continues using its old production structures and technologies, it will be difficult to raise economic growth, as Thailand's GDP is currently growing at only 1-2% annually, while neighbouring countries are seeing growth rates of 6-8%. Therefore, the Democrat Party proposes pushing for a "New Economy" and new industries to drive the country's growth.
The key approach is to not abandon Thailand's existing strengths, such as agriculture, food, and services, but to open up opportunities for SMEs and Thai entrepreneurs to access new industries that cater to global markets. The party has identified six target industries:
These sectors will receive support through infrastructure development, market expansion, sustainability standards, technology use, and collaboration between the government, private sector, and SMEs to create a competitive, transparent, and sustainable economy.
The Democrat Party reiterated that their 90-day action plan is only the beginning of the larger effort to reform Thailand’s economy, tackle poverty, reduce inequality, and build a stable, sustainable long-term economic future for the country.