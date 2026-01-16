Democrat Party Reveals 90-Day Plan to Boost Economy by 5%

On January 16, 2026, the Democrat Party officially unveiled its "90-Day Action Plan" to address poverty and set Thailand's economy on the path to at least 5% growth through structural reforms in the first three months of governance.

The government will take on three key roles:

Providing clear direction for the economy and investment.

Opening opportunities through infrastructure investment and a proactive foreign policy.

Removing barriers through legal, regulatory, and procedural reforms to reduce obstacles to business and investment.

The core strategy involves leveraging state assets, such as data, land, and infrastructure, to maximize value without increasing the government’s budget burden. Additionally, the party plans to revive the farmer income guarantee scheme.

The Democrat Party's plan also focuses on promoting a “New Economy” by targeting six key industries: processed food, electric vehicles (EV), high-tech, tourism, finance, and alternative energy. These sectors are identified as key drivers to push the country forward.





Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, stressed that Thailand’s economic problems are structural, built up over the past decade. Economic growth has stagnated, citizens' incomes have remained stagnant, and inequality has expanded. He stated that solving these issues requires more than short-term economic stimulus policies or budget spending; it requires serious and clear goals to implement long-term structural changes. The target is to achieve 5% economic growth by the end of the year.