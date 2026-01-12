TCC and Democrat party exchange national economic visions

Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the Board of Trade of Thailand, recently welcomed Abhisit Vejjajiva, Leader of the Democrat Party, along with the party’s executive committee.

The meeting served as a platform to exchange perspectives on economic and political policies, aiming to reflect private sector proposals and foster policy collaboration between the political and business sectors before the upcoming general election.

Poj stated that in 2026, Thailand is facing a critical transition.

The country must navigate a global economic slowdown, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change, and the digital transition.

Domestically, structural constraints persist, including issues with competitiveness, bureaucracy, labour quality, household debt, and regional inequality.

The TCC emphasised that Thailand's primary challenge is not a lack of policy ideas, but the ability to "translate policy into practice" consistently and transparently, particularly in the post-election period.