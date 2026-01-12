null

TCC and Democrat party exchange national economic visions

MONDAY, JANUARY 12, 2026

Strategic dialogue focuses on converting high-level policy into action to strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness amidst global economic uncertainties.

  • The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the Democrat Party met to exchange perspectives on economic policies and foster collaboration between the business and political sectors ahead of the general election.
  • The TCC presented a 6-point national agenda, emphasizing the need to translate policy into practice, reform bureaucracy, and combat corruption to address Thailand's structural challenges.
  • The Democrat Party, led by Abhisit Vejjajiva, proposed a 7-point national drive focused on structural reforms, including transforming the state into an "enabler," using technology for growth, and accelerating free trade agreements.
  • Both parties highlighted the importance of transparency, good governance, and suppressing corruption as essential for building investor confidence and achieving sustainable growth.

Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the Board of Trade of Thailand, recently welcomed Abhisit Vejjajiva, Leader of the Democrat Party, along with the party’s executive committee.

The meeting served as a platform to exchange perspectives on economic and political policies, aiming to reflect private sector proposals and foster policy collaboration between the political and business sectors before the upcoming general election.

Poj stated that in 2026, Thailand is facing a critical transition.

The country must navigate a global economic slowdown, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change, and the digital transition.

Domestically, structural constraints persist, including issues with competitiveness, bureaucracy, labour quality, household debt, and regional inequality.

The TCC emphasised that Thailand's primary challenge is not a lack of policy ideas, but the ability to "translate policy into practice" consistently and transparently, particularly in the post-election period.

6 Urgent National Agenda Items proposed by the TCC:

  1. Creating a strategy that is actionable and consistent.
  2. Serious efforts to reform the system and suppress corruption.
  3. Improving the lack of integration in national management structures.
  4. Overhauling the agricultural sector systematically.
  5. Developing a comprehensive national plan for disasters.
  6. Strengthening collaboration mechanisms with actual policy-driving power.

The TCC further stressed that transparency, good governance, and fair competition are essential for investor confidence.

They advocated for reducing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring data-driven, accountable policies for sustainable growth.

Upcoming Policy Forums

The TCC has invited the Democrat Party to participate in three major upcoming events in January 2026 to present their visions:

  • Wednesday (January 14): "Zero Corruption Forum: JSCCIB & Friends Against Scammers, Grey Capital, and Nominees" at University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).
  • Thursday (January 15): "Press Conference: Public & Business Survey on Anti-Corruption Policies of Political Parties" at Asia Hotel Bangkok.
  • Tuesday (January 20): "Political Party Policy Forum: Final Stretch to Define Thailand’s Future" at UTCC.

Democrat Party’s 7-Point National Drive

Abhisit Vejjajiva, Leader of the Democrat Party, highlighted the need for urgent structural reforms to handle long-term challenges. He proposed seven key directions:

  1. Transforming the state into an "Enabler" to facilitate growth and efficiency.
  2. Managing state assets for maximum public benefit.
  3. Utilising technology and innovation to increase value and farmer income.
  4. Establishing new foundations for growth through green energy and the digital economy.
  5. New Economic Engines: Creating growth through strategic partnerships with the private sector.
  6. Accelerating FTA negotiations and pushing for OECD membership to elevate national competitiveness.
  7. Ensuring integrity, transparency, and the serious suppression of corruption and "grey capital."
