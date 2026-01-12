Flash Express Retreats from Malaysia: A Grim Omen for E-commerce Competition

Thai logistics unicorn to axe 10,000 jobs as ‘self-preferencing’ by dominant platforms and exclusive tie-ups freeze out independent couriers.

Flash Express, the Thai-born logistics "unicorn," has announced a wholesale retreat from the Malaysian market, marking a significant escalation in the battle over e-commerce monopolies in Southeast Asia.

The firm is set to terminate its Malaysian operations and make over 10,000 employees redundant by February 2026.

While the official line from the company suggests a strategic restructuring to bolster efficiency, Parnchatra Sinsuk, reporting for Krungthep Turakij, notes that industry insiders tell a far more sobering story.

According to sources, the exit was precipitated by an "unbalanced playing field," where dominant e-commerce platforms have allegedly formed exclusive "special deals" with preferred couriers, systematically starving independent providers of the parcel volumes needed to survive.

