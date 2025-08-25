Thailand to Force E-commerce Platforms to Offer Choice of Delivery Firms

Thailand's Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) is fast-tracking a new regulation that would require e-commerce platforms to offer customers a choice of at least three logistics providers.
The new rule is aimed at bringing platforms like TikTok under a marketplace law and is expected to come into force by the end of 2025.
Chaichana Mitrpant, the executive director of ETDA, revealed that the agency is preparing the new regulation under the Digital Platform Services (DPS) Royal Decree of 2022.
The goal is to regulate logistics providers associated with e-commerce platforms, with discussions planned with e-commerce companies and the Trade Competition Commission (TCC) in September.
A key provision of the draft regulation will mandate that e-commerce platforms provide a minimum of three to five capable logistics providers as options.
This is intended to ensure both sellers and buyers have the freedom to select their preferred delivery service. The final number of providers is still being determined, pending further consultation with all stakeholders.
ETDA has already held consultations with five major logistics firms in early August: Thailand Post, Flash Express, J&T Express, Lazada Express, and Shopee Xpress.
"We aren't amending the old regulation; we are creating a new one to systematically oversee logistics service providers," said Chaichana. "If approved, we expect this draft regulation to be enforced by the end of 2025."
On the issue of TikTok, which is currently not classified as a "marketplace" platform, Chaichana clarified that this is because of how the company registered its services.
TikTok registered as a social commerce and social media platform, unlike Shopee or Lazada, which clearly identified themselves as e-commerce marketplaces.
Under the existing DPS law, ETDA’s latest announcement lists 19 platforms that must comply with additional requirements. This includes ensuring products like power strips and rice cookers have a Thai Industrial Standard (TIS) mark.
Platforms are also responsible for verifying these standards and must immediately remove any non-compliant products. The list of platforms includes major players such as Shopee, Lazada, and eBay.
Chaichana addressed public queries about TikTok’s exclusion, explaining that ETDA primarily uses platform registration data. As TikTok registered as a social commerce platform, it was not on the initial list of e-commerce marketplaces.
However, ETDA will bring this matter to the Electronic Transactions Commission for review, with the goal of adding more platforms to the list, likely by late August or September.
He affirmed that ETDA is working to ensure that all businesses operating as genuine e-commerce marketplaces comply with legal requirements, even if they didn’t register as such initially.
He noted that TikTok’s practical function as a marketplace is clear, and it will be brought into compliance with the law.
In a related move, the Office of the Trade Competition Commission has opened a public consultation on a draft announcement regarding “unfair trade practices and monopolistic or anti-competitive behaviour on multi-sided platforms.”
The consultation runs from August 19 to September 18 on the TCC's website.