Thailand to Force E-commerce Platforms to Offer Choice of Delivery Firms

Thailand's Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) is fast-tracking a new regulation that would require e-commerce platforms to offer customers a choice of at least three logistics providers.

The new rule is aimed at bringing platforms like TikTok under a marketplace law and is expected to come into force by the end of 2025.

Chaichana Mitrpant, the executive director of ETDA, revealed that the agency is preparing the new regulation under the Digital Platform Services (DPS) Royal Decree of 2022.

The goal is to regulate logistics providers associated with e-commerce platforms, with discussions planned with e-commerce companies and the Trade Competition Commission (TCC) in September.

A key provision of the draft regulation will mandate that e-commerce platforms provide a minimum of three to five capable logistics providers as options.

This is intended to ensure both sellers and buyers have the freedom to select their preferred delivery service. The final number of providers is still being determined, pending further consultation with all stakeholders.

