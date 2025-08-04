Thai SMEs and couriers hit as TikTok poised to monopolise e-commerce

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, a pioneer of Thai e-commerce and founder of TARAD.com, who also serves as CEO of Pay Solutions, pointed out that US tariffs on Chinese goods may lead to a flood of low-quality Chinese products entering Thailand via e-commerce platforms.

TikTok, in particular, is rapidly monopolising the market, affecting Thai SMEs and domestic delivery services such as Thailand Post.

Over the past few years, TikTok has grown exponentially by attracting users through engaging short-form videos. Once the platform had amassed daily traffic, it seamlessly introduced commerce features, giving it an edge over rivals like Lazada and Shopee.

The platform leveraged this user base by incorporating affiliate marketing strategies, using influencers to promote products in exchange for sales commissions.