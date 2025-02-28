TikTok pledges THB300-billion investment in Thailand

Social media platform TikTok has pledged to invest more than 300 billion baht in Thailand over the next five years, including the establishment of a data hosting facility to enhance user data management across Southeast Asia.
The announcement came during a meeting between TikTok's vice president of public policy, Helena Lersch, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House in Bangkok on Friday.
Lersch expressed gratitude for the Thai government's investment-friendly policies and affirmed the company's commitment to collaborate with authorities to accelerate Thailand's digital transformation.
The significant investment aims to strengthen Thailand's technological infrastructure and position the country as a regional technology hub. The data hosting facility will primarily serve TikTok's estimated 50 million Thai users and others across the ASEAN region.
Paetongtarn welcomed the investment, which has already received approval from Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI). She emphasised that TikTok's decision demonstrates confidence in Thailand's potential as a digital hub.
"TikTok's investment signals to global investors that Thailand is an attractive destination for high-quality investment in the digital economy," the PM said.
The meeting also addressed concerns about online safety, with both parties agreeing to enhance cooperation on content moderation and digital literacy campaigns to combat fake news and online scams.
Paetongtarn highlighted Thailand's strategic advantages for digital investment, including its central location in Southeast Asia, robust infrastructure, secure renewable energy sources, and skilled workforce.
She also praised TikTok's role in promoting Thai culture globally, noting that the #Thailand hashtag appeared in over 4 million posts last year, significantly boosting the country's tourism sector.
In her closing remarks, the PM expressed confidence that "TikTok's investment and innovation will not only strengthen Thailand's digital economy but also create new opportunities for small entrepreneurs, content creators and communities nationwide."
She added that the Thai government is "ready to partner with TikTok in building an inclusive and sustainable digital future" and thanked the company for its confidence in Thailand, welcoming them as "a key partner in driving forward a creative digital future”.
The agreement represents a major step in strengthening public-private partnerships in the digital sector, with both parties committed to fostering growth across Thailand's creative and technological industries.