TikTok pledges THB300-billion investment in Thailand

Social media platform TikTok has pledged to invest more than 300 billion baht in Thailand over the next five years, including the establishment of a data hosting facility to enhance user data management across Southeast Asia.

The announcement came during a meeting between TikTok's vice president of public policy, Helena Lersch, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House in Bangkok on Friday.

Lersch expressed gratitude for the Thai government's investment-friendly policies and affirmed the company's commitment to collaborate with authorities to accelerate Thailand's digital transformation.

The significant investment aims to strengthen Thailand's technological infrastructure and position the country as a regional technology hub. The data hosting facility will primarily serve TikTok's estimated 50 million Thai users and others across the ASEAN region.