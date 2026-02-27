CPF reports 29% profit growth in 2025, reaching THB25 billion

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, or CPF, reported a net profit for the year 2025 of THB25.197 billion, an increase of 29% from 2024, primarily driven by a higher gross profit margin.
In 2026, the company continues to focus on driving growth through sustainability innovation and emphasises efficiency in cost control through strategic projects that apply digital technology.
In 2025, the company had sales revenue of THB571.135 billion, a decrease of 2% from the same period last year.
This was due to the appreciation of the Thai Baht when translating the financial statements of foreign operations.
If considered in local currencies, sales revenue would have increased by 3% from the previous year, mainly driven by growth in foreign operations.
The company's sales are divided into 62% from foreign operations, 5% from exports to approximately 50 countries, and 33% from operations in Thailand.
The foreign operations primarily produce and sell products within their respective countries, comprising 13 countries: Vietnam, China (including Taiwan), Russia, the Philippines, Cambodia, the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Laos, Belgium, and Sri Lanka.
Through operational efficiency management across the supply chain and improved efficiency in production cost control, raw material costs decreased, particularly soybean meal prices.
There was also the maintenance of strict hygiene and safety standards in production, along with rigorous disease prevention measures.
Additionally, average regional pork prices were at a higher level than the previous year, especially during the first half of 2025.
This resulted in the company's gross profit increasing by 14% from 2024, with a gross profit margin of 16.9%, up from the 14.6% level in 2024.
Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, stated that due to the company's focus on strengthening business fundamentals to adapt to ongoing changes and elevating asset management by emphasising operational efficiency and investment, the company was able to achieve a net profit in 2025 of THB25.197 billion.
This was accomplished despite facing multiple challenges, including a lacklustre economic environment, pressure from the appreciation of the Thai Baht, and increased competition within the industry.
For 2026, driven by the commitment to creating food security in both normal and crises, as well as to keep pace with various changes and challenges, the company continues to prioritise laying the foundation for growth.
This is done through building a culture of sustainability innovation, managing operational assets more efficiently, transitioning to a digital system across the organisation, and designing products that meet the behaviours of modern customers and consumers.
It is firmly believed that these actions will generate stable growth for the company, and it is expected that the operational performance in 2026 will continue to perform well following 2025.
The Board of Directors resolved to pay a second dividend from the 2025 operational performance at the rate of THB0.25 per share.
When combined with the first interim dividend payment at the rate of THB1.00 per share paid on September 12, 2025, the total annual dividend payment for 2025 is THB1.25 per share.
This will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2026 for approval on April 23, 2026.
Furthermore, the Board of Directors resolved to propose that shareholders approve increasing the credit limit for the issuance and offering of debentures by THB50 billion.
This is to provide an additional alternative for replacing loans from other funding sources, as it offers better financial costs (Refinancing).