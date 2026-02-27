CPF reports 29% profit growth in 2025, reaching THB25 billion

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, or CPF, reported a net profit for the year 2025 of THB25.197 billion, an increase of 29% from 2024, primarily driven by a higher gross profit margin.

In 2026, the company continues to focus on driving growth through sustainability innovation and emphasises efficiency in cost control through strategic projects that apply digital technology.

In 2025, the company had sales revenue of THB571.135 billion, a decrease of 2% from the same period last year.

This was due to the appreciation of the Thai Baht when translating the financial statements of foreign operations.

If considered in local currencies, sales revenue would have increased by 3% from the previous year, mainly driven by growth in foreign operations.

The company's sales are divided into 62% from foreign operations, 5% from exports to approximately 50 countries, and 33% from operations in Thailand.

The foreign operations primarily produce and sell products within their respective countries, comprising 13 countries: Vietnam, China (including Taiwan), Russia, the Philippines, Cambodia, the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Laos, Belgium, and Sri Lanka.