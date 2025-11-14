CPF’s Overseas Operations Drive Net Profit of the first 9 months of 2025, Adjusts Strategy Amid Global Economic Headwinds

Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, said the company’s revenue base is increasingly international. Overseas businesses contributed about 62% of total sales, while exports accounted for an additional 5%, bringing CPF’s foreign-sourced revenue to roughly two-thirds of total turnover. The company operates or holds joint investments in 16 countries, with products distributed through leading retail and wholesale channels in over 50 markets worldwide.
CPF recorded THB 430.3 billion in sales during the first nine months of 2025. Excluding the impact of a stronger Thai baht on the translation of overseas financial statements, sales would have grown by approximately 5% year-on-year. Net profit improved significantly, rising to THB 24.1 billion, supported by enhanced operational efficiency across the supply chain, effective cost management, and lower soybean meal prices in many regions compared with last year.
Prasit added that the company continues to navigate a challenging operating environment, including animal disease outbreaks in several countries, U.S. tariff measures, and weak consumer purchasing power in key markets. He said CPF is closely monitoring global conditions, exercising caution in investments, and adapting strategies to respond to rapidly changing circumstances.
In the third quarter of 2025, CPF reported THB 138.6 billion in sales. Excluding currency translation effects, sales would have increased 2% year-on-year. Gross profit margin improved to 16.5%, up from 15.4% a year earlier, due to better cost control and lower global soybean meal prices.
However, the company booked a THB 1.1 billion loss from fair-value adjustments of swine assets, in line with accounting standards. Share of profit from associates and joint ventures also declined 33%, to THB 2.46 billion. As a result, CPF’s third-quarter net profit fell 29% to THB 5.19 billion.
Looking ahead, Prasit said global volatility, shifting consumer behavior, and the increasingly evident impacts of climate change require CPF to strengthen risk management and enhance competitiveness across all markets. The company will continue to strategically expand in high-growth countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam, where long-term demand for food products remains strong.