CPF’s Overseas Operations Drive Net Profit of the first 9 months of 2025, Adjusts Strategy Amid Global Economic Headwinds

Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, said the company’s revenue base is increasingly international. Overseas businesses contributed about 62% of total sales, while exports accounted for an additional 5%, bringing CPF’s foreign-sourced revenue to roughly two-thirds of total turnover. The company operates or holds joint investments in 16 countries, with products distributed through leading retail and wholesale channels in over 50 markets worldwide.

CPF recorded THB 430.3 billion in sales during the first nine months of 2025. Excluding the impact of a stronger Thai baht on the translation of overseas financial statements, sales would have grown by approximately 5% year-on-year. Net profit improved significantly, rising to THB 24.1 billion, supported by enhanced operational efficiency across the supply chain, effective cost management, and lower soybean meal prices in many regions compared with last year.

Prasit added that the company continues to navigate a challenging operating environment, including animal disease outbreaks in several countries, U.S. tariff measures, and weak consumer purchasing power in key markets. He said CPF is closely monitoring global conditions, exercising caution in investments, and adapting strategies to respond to rapidly changing circumstances.