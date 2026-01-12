Paraglider caught on high-voltage pole forces Koh Larn power cut

Rescuers were able to bring him down safely after nearly an hour.

Initial checks found abrasions on both legs and burn injuries consistent with an electric shock.

Rescuers said Langhart is a paraglider and skydiver and holds a licence from the Royal Aeronautic Sports Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage.

He had launched from the hilltop on Koh Larn, several hundred metres above sea level, intending to glide down to Ta Waen Beach, but lost control and struck the high-voltage pole.

He was taken to Ban Koh Larn Hospital and was being prepared for transfer for further treatment in Pattaya.