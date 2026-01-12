Paraglider caught on high-voltage pole forces Koh Larn power cut

The radio centre of the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation’s rescue unit in Pattaya received a report on Monday (January 12) at 2.30pm of an accident involving a foreign national paragliding and becoming trapped on top of a high-voltage power pole.
The incident occurred at Ta Waen Beach, Moo 7, Na Kluea Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri.
Rescue volunteers were dispatched, and officers from Pattaya City Police Station’s Koh Larn unit were alerted before heading to the scene.
A large crowd of Thai and foreign tourists was seen watching.
On inspection of the high-voltage pole, more than 10 metres high, rescuers found Michael Travis Langhart, 55, a US national.
He was wearing parachuting sportswear, with the lines and canopy snagged on the pole, leaving him dangling upside down with his head towards the ground and crying out for help.
The rescue operation was difficult.
The team coordinated with electricity officials to cut the power supply to enable the rescue, causing an island-wide blackout on Koh Larn.
Rescuers were able to bring him down safely after nearly an hour.
Initial checks found abrasions on both legs and burn injuries consistent with an electric shock.
He was rushed to Ban Koh Larn Hospital.
Rescuers said Langhart is a paraglider and skydiver and holds a licence from the Royal Aeronautic Sports Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage.
He had launched from the hilltop on Koh Larn, several hundred metres above sea level, intending to glide down to Ta Waen Beach, but lost control and struck the high-voltage pole.
He was taken to Ban Koh Larn Hospital and was being prepared for transfer for further treatment in Pattaya.