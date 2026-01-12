Thai Shippers Set Cautious 4% Export Target Amid Looming US ‘Judgement Day’

TNSC warns of a ‘perfect storm’ of currency appreciation, port congestion, and a critical US Supreme Court verdict on Trump-era trade surcharges.

The Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) has issued a guarded export growth forecast of 2% to 4% for 2026, warning that the nation’s trade recovery remains "precarious" due to a series of overlapping global shocks.

While demand in specific industrial niches remains buoyant, exporters are facing an uphill battle against a surging baht and the imminent threat of US protectionism.

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the TNSC, identified the primary external threat as the "US Reciprocal Tariff" policy, which has injected a high degree of volatility into global markets.

The council is currently on high alert ahead of 14 January, when the US Supreme Court is expected to deliver a landmark ruling on the legality of these universal trade surcharges.