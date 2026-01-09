Transport Minister orders fresh review of 997bn-baht land bridge study

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has ordered a fresh review of the feasibility work on Thailand’s land bridge project—valued at about 997 billion baht—saying the findings need to be clarified again as objections persist.





Phiphat said the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) has previously studied the project’s viability, but the Transport Ministry has now asked OTP to revisit and refine the assessment because some local residents and a major political party continue to oppose the scheme.

What the land bridge is meant to do

The land bridge is designed to create a sea–land logistics corridor linking the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, centred on ports in Chumphon and Ranong, as an alternative route to the heavily used Strait of Malacca.

Phiphat described the project’s core selling point as time savings: shipping routes from the Middle East or Europe could call at Ranong, transfer cargo across Thailand, and continue towards the Pacific—cutting around four days compared with routing via the Malacca Strait and Singapore.