Suriya pitches landbridge project at Paris meet with aviation, logistics execs
Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit met members of the French aviation and logistics industry in Paris on Friday to encourage investment in Thailand’s landbridge project and airports.
Suriya was part of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s delegation, which is visiting France from March 7 to 12.
At a summit organised by the Mouvement des Enterprises de France (MEDEF), the minister met with Damien Cazé, who oversees the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGAC France), to discuss cooperation on improving Thailand’s aviation industry. DGAC France is already a signatory to a memorandum of understanding with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).
Suriya also discussed measures to improve Thailand’s cyber security and aviation controls in line with modern standards, as well as cutting down emissions and new aviation technology. The minister later spoke to executives from air taxi firm Volocopter and aircraft interiors and exterior designing firm SATYS.
Apart from the aviation industry, the minister also took this opportunity to pitch the government’s flagship landbridge project to big players in the logistics industry, like French shipping giant CMA CGM and engineering services firm Artelia.
The landbridge project pitch was met with interest and both companies asked for additional details.
After wrapping up, Suriya said the meeting did not just offer both sides an opportunity to boost bilateral ties, but also opened the door to business possibilities.