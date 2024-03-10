Suriya pitches landbridge project at Paris meet with aviation, logistics execs

Suriya was part of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s delegation, which is visiting France from March 7 to 12.

At a summit organised by the Mouvement des Enterprises de France (MEDEF), the minister met with Damien Cazé, who oversees the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGAC France), to discuss cooperation on improving Thailand’s aviation industry. DGAC France is already a signatory to a memorandum of understanding with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).