Transport Ministry unveils 11 megaprojects for 2026 worth over THB359.8 billion

Thailand will enter another political transition in 2026 after the Election Commission (EC) set a new House of Representatives election for February 8, with advance voting on February 1.

Amid continued political uncertainty, one immediate impact has been the inability to move forward with approvals for projects that carry long-term budget commitments.

The Ministry of Transport, a key driver of infrastructure investment, has been allocated THB265.41 billion for 2026, up THB20.83 billion, or about 8.52%, from 2025.

The ministry has compiled a list of projects awaiting submission to a new Cabinet for approval, saying these could be pushed ahead immediately once a new government is in place.

In total, 11 projects are currently in the queue for Cabinet consideration, with a combined value of THB359.80 billion.

If approved in 2026, the ministry believes it would serve as an important tool to stimulate the economy and create employment in the construction sector.