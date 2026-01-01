Transport Ministry unveils 11 megaprojects for 2026 worth over THB359.8 billion

Thailand will enter another political transition in 2026 after the Election Commission (EC) set a new House of Representatives election for February 8, with advance voting on February 1.
Amid continued political uncertainty, one immediate impact has been the inability to move forward with approvals for projects that carry long-term budget commitments.
The Ministry of Transport, a key driver of infrastructure investment, has been allocated THB265.41 billion for 2026, up THB20.83 billion, or about 8.52%, from 2025.
The ministry has compiled a list of projects awaiting submission to a new Cabinet for approval, saying these could be pushed ahead immediately once a new government is in place.
In total, 11 projects are currently in the queue for Cabinet consideration, with a combined value of THB359.80 billion.
If approved in 2026, the ministry believes it would serve as an important tool to stimulate the economy and create employment in the construction sector.
1. Chalong Rat Expressway–Outer Bangkok Ring Road (East), valued at THB13.67 billion.
The Ministry of Transport has submitted the proposal to the Cabinet Secretariat, and it is awaiting placement on the Cabinet agenda.
2. Bang Pa-in Junction development, split into two parts:
A junction linking Motorway M6 with Highway 32, worth THB5.55 billion; and
A junction linking Motorway Route 9, worth THB4.10 billion.
Both projects are being consolidated by the Department of Highways for submission to the Ministry of Transport.
3. Western Outer Ring Road Motorway (M9), Bang Bua Thong–Bang Pa-in, worth THB15.86 billion.
The Ministry of Transport has submitted it to the Cabinet Secretariat, and it is awaiting agenda placement.
4. Srinakarin–Suvarnabhumi Airport Expressway, worth THB20.81 billion.
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is preparing to submit the proposal to the Ministry of Transport.
5. Nakhon Pathom–Cha-am Motorway (M8) and a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) systems package for the Nakhon Pathom–Pak Tho section, worth THB61.15 billion.
The Ministry of Transport is currently seeking feedback from relevant agencies and is awaiting responses.
6. Phuket Expressway project (Muang Mai–Koh Kaew–Kathu), worth THB46.75 billion.
The project is in the agency consultation stage before being consolidated for submission to the Cabinet.
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is preparing to advance Phase 2 double-track railway projects regarded as the most ready and most necessary, covering three sections with a combined value of THB101.25 billion:
These projects are being consolidated and are awaiting placement on the Cabinet agenda.
Large-scale aviation investments earmarked for 2026 focus on boosting passenger capacity to support tourism and economic growth, with a combined value of about THB90.66 billion.
1. Suvarnabhumi Airport East Expansion, THB13.83 billion, aimed at increasing capacity from 65 million passengers per year to 80 million.
2. Don Mueang Airport development, Phase 3, THB36.83 billion, to raise capacity from 30 million passengers per year to 40 million.
3. Chiang Mai Airport development, Phase 1, THB24 billion, to expand capacity from 8 million passengers per year to 20 million.
4. Phuket Airport development, Phase 2, THB16 billion, to increase capacity from 12.5 million passengers per year to 18 million.
A Transport Ministry source added that, beyond projects awaiting Cabinet consideration, there are also proposals carried over from previous years that require policy direction from the new Cabinet.
These include efforts to resolve issues in the public–private partnership contract for the high-speed rail linking three airports, Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao, which the SRT has already cleared through its board and is preparing to submit to the Cabinet for consideration.
The ministry is also looking to press ahead with transport infrastructure investment to develop the Southern Economic Corridor under the Land Bridge initiative, with total investment estimated at THB990 billion.
Feasibility studies and investment models have been completed, and the next step is to push forward draft legislation for the Southern Economic Corridor Act (SEC Bill).