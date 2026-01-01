TMD warns of another cold spell, with temperatures set to drop and winds picking up

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Thursday (January 1) the upper part of Thailand will start the New Year with cool conditions (down to 14°C) and morning fog.
It warned that January 2–6 will bring another cold spell nationwide, including Bangkok, with lower temperatures and stronger winds as a new high-pressure system and cold air mass from China move in.
The TMD forecast that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see light fog in the morning, with dense fog in some areas of the North and the Central region.
Conditions will remain cool to cold in the North and Northeast.
The Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding areas), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning, due to upper-level northwesterly winds covering upper Thailand and the upper South, while a high-pressure system/cool air mass remains over the North and Northeast.
People in affected areas are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather and to be aware of fire hazards because conditions are dry.
Extra caution is also urged when travelling through foggy areas.
The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is weakening, resulting in less rainfall across the lower South during this period.
Residents in the South should still be alert to isolated thunderstorms that may occur in some areas.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1–2 metres, reaching around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
During January 2–6, temperatures across upper Thailand are expected to fall, with stronger winds.
The North and Northeast will be cool to cold, while the Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding areas), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning.
This is due to a moderate to fairly strong new high-pressure system/cool air mass from China extending over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
Dust and haze: During this period, upper Thailand will see moderate to relatively high levels of dust/haze accumulation because of poor ventilation.
