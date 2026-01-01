TMD warns of another cold spell, with temperatures set to drop and winds picking up

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Thursday (January 1) the upper part of Thailand will start the New Year with cool conditions (down to 14°C) and morning fog.

It warned that January 2–6 will bring another cold spell nationwide, including Bangkok, with lower temperatures and stronger winds as a new high-pressure system and cold air mass from China move in.

Check the weather for January 1

The TMD forecast that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see light fog in the morning, with dense fog in some areas of the North and the Central region.

Conditions will remain cool to cold in the North and Northeast.

The Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding areas), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning, due to upper-level northwesterly winds covering upper Thailand and the upper South, while a high-pressure system/cool air mass remains over the North and Northeast.

People in affected areas are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather and to be aware of fire hazards because conditions are dry.