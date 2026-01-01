TMD warns of another cold spell, with temperatures set to drop and winds picking up

Cooler dawns are expected for many areas, with the North and Northeast staying cold and some locations seeing dense fog.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of an incoming cold spell that will affect upper Thailand, including Bangkok, from January 2-6, 2026.
  • This weather event is caused by a new high-pressure system and cold air mass moving in from China.
  • The cold spell will bring a drop in temperatures and stronger winds across the affected regions.
  • The North and Northeast will be cool to cold, while the Central, Eastern, and upper Southern regions will experience cool mornings.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Thursday (January 1) the upper part of Thailand will start the New Year with cool conditions (down to 14°C) and morning fog.

It warned that January 2–6 will bring another cold spell nationwide, including Bangkok, with lower temperatures and stronger winds as a new high-pressure system and cold air mass from China move in.

Check the weather for January 1

The TMD forecast that over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see light fog in the morning, with dense fog in some areas of the North and the Central region.

Conditions will remain cool to cold in the North and Northeast.

The Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding areas), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning, due to upper-level northwesterly winds covering upper Thailand and the upper South, while a high-pressure system/cool air mass remains over the North and Northeast.

People in affected areas are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather and to be aware of fire hazards because conditions are dry.

Extra caution is also urged when travelling through foggy areas.

The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is weakening, resulting in less rainfall across the lower South during this period.

Residents in the South should still be alert to isolated thunderstorms that may occur in some areas.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1–2 metres, reaching around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

During January 2–6, temperatures across upper Thailand are expected to fall, with stronger winds.

The North and Northeast will be cool to cold, while the Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding areas), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning.

This is due to a moderate to fairly strong new high-pressure system/cool air mass from China extending over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

Dust and haze: During this period, upper Thailand will see moderate to relatively high levels of dust/haze accumulation because of poor ventilation.

Thailand weather forecast for 6am Thursday (January 1) to 6am Friday (January 2)

Northern region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog; dense fog in some areas.
  • Minimum: 14–19°C
  • Maximum: 29–33°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold with frost in some places.
  • Minimum (mountain tops): 5–15°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog.
  • Minimum: 15–18°C
  • Maximum: 30–32°C
  • Highlands: cold.
  • Minimum (highlands): 8–12°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with light morning fog; dense fog in some areas.
  • Minimum: 18–21°C
  • Maximum: 32–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Minimum: 18–23°C
  • Maximum: 31–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre

Southern region (east coast)

  • Upper South: cool with light morning fog.
  • Lower South: thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum: 19–24°C
  • Maximum: 30–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h, sea waves around 1 metre
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h, sea waves 1–2 metres, around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum: 22–25°C
  • Maximum: 32–33°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, more than 1 metre offshore, and around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Minimum: 21–24°C
  • Maximum: 32–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h
