Thai Army releases footage of operations to regain control of Hill 677

A video clip released on Wednesday (December 31) has drawn widespread public attention after showing operations to retake the area around Hill 677 over the past more than 20 days, amid heightened tension along the border.
According to the Royal Thai Army, the operation aims to restore full Thai control over territory it says belongs to Thailand.
The army said the effort has been continuous and has faced multiple challenges, including difficult terrain and an uncertain security situation.
The army added that some personnel have been killed or injured during the mission, describing their losses as sacrifices made in the line of duty to defend national sovereignty.