TMAC finds 246 PMN landmines so far in Ubon Ratchathani clearance

246 landmines found so far

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, through the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), said it has discovered 246 PMN-type landmines so far during its clearance operation in Phlan Tae, Ban Nam Yuen, Song subdistrict, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.

TMAC said the mission is aimed at eliminating long-standing explosive threats and restoring safety for communities along the Thai–Cambodian border.

Latest update: 16 more mines on February 15

TMAC said that on February 15, 2026, search-and-destruction teams 1, 2 and 3 intensified clearance work and found 16 additional PMN landmines, while making another 518 square metres safe.