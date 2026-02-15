TMAC finds 246 PMN landmines so far in Ubon Ratchathani clearance

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2026

TMAC says it has found 246 PMN landmines so far in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, with the operation 99.76% complete as of February 15, 2026.

246 landmines found so far

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, through the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), said it has discovered 246 PMN-type landmines so far during its clearance operation in Phlan Tae, Ban Nam Yuen, Song subdistrict, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.

TMAC said the mission is aimed at eliminating long-standing explosive threats and restoring safety for communities along the Thai–Cambodian border.

Latest update: 16 more mines on February 15

TMAC said that on February 15, 2026, search-and-destruction teams 1, 2 and 3 intensified clearance work and found 16 additional PMN landmines, while making another 518 square metres safe.

Area cleared and remaining

TMAC said the operation covers 85,558 square metres. From November 3, 2025 to the present, it has made 89,787 square metres safe, including 4,433 square metres expanded along the landmine line.

This represents 99.76% of the total area, leaving 204 square metres—or 0.24%—still suspected or confirmed to contain landmines.

