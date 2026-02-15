16.87% see certain election fraud; 58.28% say EC can punish no one: NIDA Poll

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2026

NIDA Poll also found 40.08% of respondents said there was definitely no fraud in their constituency, while satisfaction with the EC’s election management was mixed, with 60.84% saying they were very or quite satisfied.

  • A NIDA poll found that 16.87% of respondents were certain that election fraud occurred in their constituency, while another 19.54% said there might be fraud.
  • Among the group of respondents who suspected fraud, 58.28% believe the Election Commission (EC) will be unable to punish any perpetrators.
The NIDA Poll, the opinion survey centre of the National Institute of Development Administration, released the results of a survey titled “Can the Election Commission punish election cheats?”

The survey was conducted on February 11–12.

In the survey, when asked whether there had been election fraud in respondents’ own constituency in the February 8 election, the findings were as follows:

  • 40.08% said there was definitely no fraud
  • 23.51% said they were not sure whether there was fraud
  • 19.54% said there might be fraud
  • 16.87% said there was definitely fraud

Among respondents who said there was definitely fraud or might be fraud in their own constituency in the February 8 election (477 respondents), when asked about the Election Commission (EC)’s ability to punish those who commit election fraud in their constituency, the findings were:

  • 58.28% said the EC would not be able to punish anyone at all
  • 28.93% said the EC might be able to punish some people in some cases
  • 11.32% said the EC would definitely be able to punish
  • 1.47% said no answer/not interested

Lastly, when asked about public satisfaction with the Election Commission (EC)’s performance in administering the election in their constituency in the February 8 election, the findings were:

  • 38.55% said they were quite satisfied
  • 22.29% said they were very satisfied
  • 20.84% said they were not very satisfied
  • 17.63% said they were not satisfied at all
  • 0.69% said no answer/not interested

