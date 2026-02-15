16.87% see certain election fraud; 58.28% say EC can punish no one: NIDA Poll

The NIDA Poll, the opinion survey centre of the National Institute of Development Administration, released the results of a survey titled “Can the Election Commission punish election cheats?”
The survey was conducted on February 11–12.
In the survey, when asked whether there had been election fraud in respondents’ own constituency in the February 8 election, the findings were as follows:
Among respondents who said there was definitely fraud or might be fraud in their own constituency in the February 8 election (477 respondents), when asked about the Election Commission (EC)’s ability to punish those who commit election fraud in their constituency, the findings were:
Lastly, when asked about public satisfaction with the Election Commission (EC)’s performance in administering the election in their constituency in the February 8 election, the findings were: