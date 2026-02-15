Thailand’s longest rail tunnel project passes 53% completion milestone

The new double-track railway project, Den Chai–Chiang Rai–Chiang Khong, is an extension of the route into Chiang Rai, linking to the border at Chiang Khong.

It is a key route that will help enhance the country’s rail transport capacity, especially in the North, to support the expansion of cross-border and transit trade, as well as connectivity with the Greater Mekong Subregion, which continues to grow.

The Den Chai–Chiang Rai–Chiang Khong railway construction project is one of the rail development projects under Thailand’s transport infrastructure development strategy, Programme 1: Intercity Rail Network Development, Phase 3, aimed at improving rail service capacity.

This project will include the longest railway tunnel in Thailand, and is expected to become a new tourism route.

It is preliminarily expected to open for service in 2028.

The alignment starts in Den Chai District, Phrae Province, and ends in Chiang Khong District, Chiang Rai Province, spanning 323.1 kilometres. It passes through 59 subdistricts, 17 districts, across four northern provinces: Phrae, Lampang, Phayao, and Chiang Rai.