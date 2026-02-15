Thai ‘Local Brands’ Hit 114 Billion Baht Milestone as Regional Protection Scheme Expands

Thailand’s Geographical Indication scheme now protects 252 unique local products, pumping over 114 billion baht into the nation’s grassroots economy.

Thailand’s strategy to transform traditional village wisdom into high-value "local brands" has reached a significant milestone.

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) confirmed this week that the country now boasts 252 registered Geographical Indication (GI) products, generating an economic windfall exceeding 114,000 million baht.

The GI designation serves as a prestigious hallmark of quality, legally protecting products whose characteristics are inextricably linked to their place of origin.

Much like the "Champagne" or "Stilton" labels used internationally, the Thai scheme ensures that unique environmental factors—such as Sisaket’s volcanic soil or the specific climate of the Mekong subregion—are marketed as premium assets.

The Economic Engine of the Provinces

The current portfolio spans every province in the kingdom and is categorised into three primary sectors:

Agriculture (167 items): Dominating the list with 24 varieties of rice and 125 types of specialist fruit and vegetables.

Handicrafts (46 items): Including world-renowned textiles like Praewa Kalasin Silk and heritage crafts such as Ratchaburi Dragon Jars.

Industrial & Processed Goods (39 items): Featuring regional wines, spirits, and traditional delicacies like Phetchaburi Palm Sugar.

