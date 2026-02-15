Thai Restaurant Association Demands Emergency Stimulus in New Government’s First 90 Days

Industry leaders call for a three-month injection of liquidity and a revival of co-payment schemes to save struggling eateries from rising overheads.

The Thai Restaurant Association has issued an urgent mandate to the incoming administration, calling for a decisive "90-day rescue plan" to prevent a widespread collapse across the hospitality sector.

Industry leaders are demanding a swift injection of liquidity and a seat at the policy-making table as businesses grapple with a toxic combination of surging costs and weakened consumer spending.

Speaking to Thansettakij, Thaniwan Kulmongkol, president of the Association, emphasised that the industry no longer has the luxury of waiting for long-term structural reforms. Instead, she argues, the government must be "fast-acting, receptive, and inclusive" within its first three months in office.

Thaniwan pointed to previous co-payment schemes, such as the Kon La Khrueng (Half-and-Half) initiative, as a gold standard for effective intervention.

"While not exclusively a restaurant programme, it mobilised the economy by benefiting over a million small-scale operators and 20 million consumers," she noted. "It worked because the government of the day actually listened to the private sector’s insights."



