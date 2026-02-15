Department of Medical Services urges calm after Mpox death reported

Nattapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, said the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, had received a report of one death from Mpox.
The patient was a 44-year-old male inmate with multiple underlying conditions, including HIV infection, together with hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis, and had not continued treatment, resulting in severe immunodeficiency.
The Department of Disease Control worked with the Department of Corrections and other relevant agencies to immediately implement disease prevention and control measures, given the unusually severe nature of the case, in order to set appropriate surveillance measures.
Confirms Mpox usually clears in 2–4 weeks, but can be severe in children and immunocompromised people
The Director-General of the Department of Medical Services said Mpox is a viral infectious disease that can spread from animals to humans, and from human to human through close contact, bodily fluids, or pus-filled lesions of an infected person.
Key symptoms include fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, and pus-filled rashes on the body.
Most cases resolve on their own within 2–4 weeks, but it can be severe in children and people with weakened immune systems.
Patients can transmit the virus from the early stage when fever begins, but the rash stage is often when transmission is highest.
The incubation period is 5–21 days (most commonly 10–14 days).
Symptoms begin with fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash.
The rash typically progresses through these stages: raised red bumps, then clear fluid-filled blisters, followed by pus-filled lesions, and finally scabs.
The rash is often found on the face, palms and soles, but it can also appear elsewhere, such as the mouth and genitals.
High-risk groups for severe symptoms if infected with Mpox, especially those with low immunity, fall into eight groups as follows:
Diagnosis of Mpox is made using real-time PCR testing of fluid from skin blisters, throat specimens, or blood.
For treatment, Mpox is a disease that can be fully cured.
In patients with mild symptoms, there is currently no specific antiviral treatment; care is mainly supportive, such as fever-reducing medicine and keeping the skin clean.
For immunocompromised patients with severe symptoms, admission for hospital care depends on the doctor’s clinical judgement.
Decisions on using antiviral medicines that remain under World Health Organisation research depend on specialist physicians.
Prevention includes avoiding contact with sick animals and animals that may carry the virus, especially monkeys and rodents.
Wash your hands frequently with soap or alcohol gel, especially after contact with animals or public surfaces.
Avoid contact with secretions, wounds, blood and lymph fluid from animals.
Wear a face mask when travelling to high-risk areas with outbreaks.
Avoid contact with secretions, wounds, pus-filled lesions or clear blisters from people with risk history or suspected infection.
Mpox vaccination is also available for people aged 18 and above at the Thai Red Cross Society.
If abnormal pus-filled lesions appear on the body after a fever, people should isolate and see a doctor for testing.
The Department of Medical Services has worked with specialist academics from the dermatology association, infectious disease associations for paediatric and adult medicine, the Royal College, the Department of Disease Control, and the Department of Medical Sciences.
Updated clinical practice guidelines on diagnosis, treatment, and infection prevention for Mpox, second revised edition dated November 9, 2023, have been published, and discussions are underway to update the guidance to ensure it is current.
It reiterated that people should stay alert with understanding and not panic.
Mpox is not easily transmitted because it requires close contact; most cases resolve on their own with supportive treatment.