Department of Medical Services urges calm after Mpox death reported

Nattapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, said the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, had received a report of one death from Mpox.

The patient was a 44-year-old male inmate with multiple underlying conditions, including HIV infection, together with hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis, and had not continued treatment, resulting in severe immunodeficiency.

The Department of Disease Control worked with the Department of Corrections and other relevant agencies to immediately implement disease prevention and control measures, given the unusually severe nature of the case, in order to set appropriate surveillance measures.

Confirms Mpox usually clears in 2–4 weeks, but can be severe in children and immunocompromised people

The Director-General of the Department of Medical Services said Mpox is a viral infectious disease that can spread from animals to humans, and from human to human through close contact, bodily fluids, or pus-filled lesions of an infected person.

Key symptoms include fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, and pus-filled rashes on the body.

Most cases resolve on their own within 2–4 weeks, but it can be severe in children and people with weakened immune systems.