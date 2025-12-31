Nakhon Ratchasima reports 93 Streptococcus suis cases and 13 deaths in 2025

Dr Wicharn Kidhen, Nakhon Ratchasima provincial chief medical officer, warned on Tuesday (December 30) of the severity of Streptococcus suis infections in the province.

In a post published via the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Public Health Office Facebook page, he said that between January 1 and December 30, 2025, the province recorded 93 cumulative cases and 13 deaths, currently the highest total reported in Thailand.

Disease investigations found that the main risk is not only eating raw dishes such as Larb or Koi (raw meat salad are signature traditional dish from the Northeastern region of Thailand), but also carelessness during pork grill meals, especially using the same chopsticks to handle raw pork and then pick up cooked food to eat. This can transfer bacteria from raw pork directly into the body.

Another risk is handling fresh pork with an open cut or wound on the hand, allowing bacteria to enter through broken skin.