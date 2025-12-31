Nakhon Ratchasima reports 93 Streptococcus suis cases and 13 deaths in 2025

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2025

Health officials are urging people to avoid cross-contamination when handling pork, especially during barbecue meals, and to seek treatment quickly if high fever, severe headache or dizziness develops.

  • In 2025, Nakhon Ratchasima province recorded 93 cases and 13 deaths from Streptococcus suis, the highest total reported in Thailand.
  • The main causes of infection are consuming raw or undercooked pork and cross-contamination, such as using the same chopsticks for raw and cooked meat.
  • Handling raw pork with open wounds on the hands is another identified risk factor for transmitting the bacteria.
  • The infection has been most fatal in people over 65, and if left untreated, can lead to permanent hearing loss or life-threatening sepsis.

Dr Wicharn Kidhen, Nakhon Ratchasima provincial chief medical officer, warned on Tuesday (December 30) of the severity of Streptococcus suis infections in the province.

In a post published via the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Public Health Office Facebook page, he said that between January 1 and December 30, 2025, the province recorded 93 cumulative cases and 13 deaths, currently the highest total reported in Thailand.

Nakhon Ratchasima reports 93 Streptococcus suis cases and 13 deaths in 2025

Disease investigations found that the main risk is not only eating raw dishes such as Larb or Koi (raw meat salad are signature traditional dish from the Northeastern region of Thailand), but also carelessness during pork grill meals, especially using the same chopsticks to handle raw pork and then pick up cooked food to eat. This can transfer bacteria from raw pork directly into the body.

Another risk is handling fresh pork with an open cut or wound on the hand, allowing bacteria to enter through broken skin.

Nakhon Ratchasima reports 93 Streptococcus suis cases and 13 deaths in 2025

High-risk groups

  • Older people (65 and over): reported as the group with the most deaths, linked to weaker immunity
  • People with underlying conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, or liver disease, as well as regular alcohol drinkers: infections may be more severe, with a reported death risk of 10–20%

Warning signs: seek medical care within 3 days

  • Sudden high fever and chills
  • Severe headache, dizziness, loss of balance
  • Vomiting and neck stiffness

If left untreated, the infection may lead to permanent hearing loss or bloodstream infection (sepsis), which can be fatal.

Five rules for safer pork meals during the New Year 2026

  1. Eat only thoroughly cooked pork: heat to at least 70°C for a minimum of 10 minutes
  2. Separate chopsticks and utensils: one set for raw food, another for cooked food
  3. Buy from reputable sources: choose shops meeting standards or carrying the “Livestock OK” mark
  4. Do not touch raw pork with open wounds: wear gloves if you have cuts on your hands
  5. Never use pork from sick or abnormally dead animals for cooking
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy