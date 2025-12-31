Thailand returns 18 Cambodian soldiers after 72-hour truce

Thailand returned 18 Cambodian soldiers to Cambodia after a ceasefire had held for 72 consecutive hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
In a statement issued at 10am on December 31, 2025, the ministry said the repatriation followed Clause 11 of the Joint Statement signed by Thailand and Cambodia at the 3/2025 special session of the General Border Committee (GBC) on December 27, 2025. The clause states that Thailand would return the 18 soldiers after a 72-hour ceasefire.
The ministry said the move was also in line with the intent of the Joint Declaration signed by the two countries on October 26, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.
The handover took place at the Ban Phakkat permanent border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province.
The ministry said that since being placed in Thai custody, the soldiers had been treated in accordance with international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions, as well as humanitarian guidelines and practices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
It said Thai authorities had allowed the ICRC to make periodic visits and had coordinated the delivery of letters so the detainees could contact their families.
The repatriation, the ministry added, was carried out in line with the Third Geneva Convention related to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The soldiers underwent health checks before their return and were informed of their rights under the Geneva Conventions to ensure the return was voluntary, safe and dignified.
The ICRC also informed the soldiers’ families about the repatriation, while both the ICRC and the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) observed the process, the ministry said.
Thailand said the repatriation reflected its intention to build trust with Cambodia and its commitment to the 1949 Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian principles.
It added that Thailand hoped Cambodia would respond with concrete actions to support lasting peace between the two countries.