Thailand returns 18 Cambodian soldiers after 72-hour truce

Thailand returned 18 Cambodian soldiers to Cambodia after a ceasefire had held for 72 consecutive hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement issued at 10am on December 31, 2025, the ministry said the repatriation followed Clause 11 of the Joint Statement signed by Thailand and Cambodia at the 3/2025 special session of the General Border Committee (GBC) on December 27, 2025. The clause states that Thailand would return the 18 soldiers after a 72-hour ceasefire.

The ministry said the move was also in line with the intent of the Joint Declaration signed by the two countries on October 26, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

The handover took place at the Ban Phakkat permanent border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province.