Thai troops fire back after Cambodian soldiers open fire at Nong Ya Kaew

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said on Wednesday (November 12) that the Army Operations Centre received a report from the Burapha Task Force at 4pm indicating that Cambodian soldiers had opened fire into Thai territory near Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.

Thai troops immediately took cover and returned warning shots toward the point from which the Cambodian gunfire originated, in full compliance with the Rules of Engagement.

The exchange lasted around 10 minutes before the situation returned to normal. No injuries or fatalities were reported on the Thai side. Further details are being investigated.