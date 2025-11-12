Thai troops fire back after Cambodian soldiers open fire at Nong Ya Kaew

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said on Wednesday (November 12) that the Army Operations Centre received a report from the Burapha Task Force at 4pm indicating that Cambodian soldiers had opened fire into Thai territory near Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.
Thai troops immediately took cover and returned warning shots toward the point from which the Cambodian gunfire originated, in full compliance with the Rules of Engagement.
The exchange lasted around 10 minutes before the situation returned to normal. No injuries or fatalities were reported on the Thai side. Further details are being investigated.
Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack, Citing Civilian Endangerment
Responding to media reports about the incident, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesperson, confirmed that according to Royal Thai Army information, Cambodian forces initiated the shooting across the border at Ban Nong Ya Kaew.
He said Thai troops acted strictly in self-defence and in line with international law.
“Thailand strongly condemns this act by the Cambodian side, particularly the use of civilians as human shields. The actions taken by the Thai side were solely to safeguard our sovereignty and protect our people,” Nikorndej stated.