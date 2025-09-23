Thai Troops Repel Cambodian Soldiers After Border Standoff

The commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area has confirmed that Thai troops repelled an incursion by Cambodian soldiers following a brief exchange of fire at a border crossing this afternoon.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang stated that at around 1:30 PM today, Thai military personnel detected a small group of Cambodian soldiers encroaching on Thai territory near a barbed wire fence at the Phu Phi pass, in Sisaket’s Kantharalak district.

After the Thai soldiers issued a warning, the Cambodian troops, believed to number two or three, fired their small arms into the air. The Thai forces returned fire, prompting the Cambodian soldiers to retreat.

According to the commander, the situation has now returned to normal.

He confirmed that the Second Army Area continues to maintain a close watch for any further cross-border incursions or attempts to plant explosives, adding that robust measures are in place to address such threats.