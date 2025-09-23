Boonsin denounces Cambodia for not cooperating in mine clearing

Retiring commander of the Second Army Area, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, on Tuesday denounced Cambodia for refusing to cooperate with the Thai military in clearing landmines its troops had planted on Thai soil along the border.
He added that Cambodia had also shown no sign of cooperation in talks to withdraw heavy weapons from the border, as agreed upon at a recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.
“No. No cooperation from Cambodia. They planted the mines so why would they clear them,” Boonsin told reporters when asked whether the Cambodian military had taken part in landmine clearing efforts.
Boonsin explained that the GBC had resolved at its latest meeting on September 10 that both sides must hold discussions within three weeks on relocating heavy weapons confronting each other along the border.
“No talks have been held so far. The talks will depend on the situation and sincerity of Cambodia,” he said.
Unified border policy urged
He stressed that the Thai-Cambodian border—within the responsibility of the First Army Area, the Second Army Area, and the Royal Thai Navy’s border defence forces in Chanthaburi and Trat—must be dealt with under one unified policy, as all these zones fall along the same frontier.
Boonsin added that defending Thai territories would run more smoothly with cooperation from all sectors, noting that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had pledged full support to the military in defending the border.
Asked about the future of the Second Army Area after his retirement on September 30, Boonsin said he was confident operations would continue without disruption.
“I have done my best. Only small areas are not in full order and the next Second Army Area chief will continue what is left undone,” he said.
Concerns over border clashes
On public concerns that border clashes could flare up again, Boonsin replied that the risk would depend on the situation.
Future role after retirement
Boonsin said that after retiring, he would continue to serve as an advisor to the Royal Thai Army. He insisted he would not enter politics, admitting that he had been offered a high-ranking political post but turned it down.
“I rejected it because I see it as an unsustainable job,” he said.
Meeting on border and flood operations
Later in the morning, Boonsin attended a meeting of key army agencies chaired by Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk at 10 am. The meeting discussed the Thai-Cambodian and Thai-Myanmar border situations, security in the three southern border provinces, and operations to assist flood victims nationwide.