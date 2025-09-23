Boonsin denounces Cambodia for not cooperating in mine clearing

Boonsin added that defending Thai territories would run more smoothly with cooperation from all sectors, noting that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had pledged full support to the military in defending the border.

Confidence in succession

Asked about the future of the Second Army Area after his retirement on September 30, Boonsin said he was confident operations would continue without disruption.

“I have done my best. Only small areas are not in full order and the next Second Army Area chief will continue what is left undone,” he said.

Concerns over border clashes

On public concerns that border clashes could flare up again, Boonsin replied that the risk would depend on the situation.

Future role after retirement

Boonsin said that after retiring, he would continue to serve as an advisor to the Royal Thai Army. He insisted he would not enter politics, admitting that he had been offered a high-ranking political post but turned it down.

“I rejected it because I see it as an unsustainable job,” he said.

Meeting on border and flood operations

Later in the morning, Boonsin attended a meeting of key army agencies chaired by Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk at 10 am. The meeting discussed the Thai-Cambodian and Thai-Myanmar border situations, security in the three southern border provinces, and operations to assist flood victims nationwide.

