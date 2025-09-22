Boonsin says Cambodia shows no sign of military pullout

Cambodia fails to act on GBC agreement

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said on Monday that Cambodia has not taken any action to show its intention to pull out troops and heavy weapons along the Thai border in line with an agreement reached in a General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.

With Cambodia failing to show its commitment to honour the agreement, Boonsin thanked Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for allowing the armed forces to decide whether to reopen the border with Cambodia.

During the September 10 GBC meeting, both sides agreed to withdraw heavy weapons and other destructive arms from the border to their normal bases. Secretaries of the GBC from both countries, along with regional border committees, are scheduled to meet to draft operational plans for the withdrawal. These operations would be observed by ASEAN’s Interim Observer Team.