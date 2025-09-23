Sa Kaeo governor confirms Ban Khao Din checkpoint remains closed, warns against fake news

Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo, on Monday visited Ban Khao Din permanent border checkpoint in Khlong Hat District, accompanied by Aranyaprathet Customs officials and the district chief, to monitor the situation and confirm facts following false reports claiming the checkpoint had been reopened for trade.

The governor stated clearly that the reports were untrue and that Ban Khao Din has never been reopened since tensions escalated along the border with Cambodia. He invited media representatives to inspect the checkpoint for themselves and instructed the Khlong Hat district office to take legal action against those spreading false information that caused public concern.

Parinya emphasised that the permanent checkpoint at Ban Khao Din has been closed for an extended period and will remain so until the government issues an official order to reopen it.