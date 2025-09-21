Cambodian villagers return to protest at Sa Kaeo border sites

They urged the prime minister to intervene directly: “Even though you’ve just taken office, you must show results. Bring back our land. If you succeed, people will praise you. If you do nothing, no one will vote for you again. Any government that can solve this problem will be seen as a hero.”

Thai Villagers urge Hun Sen to relocate Cambodians off Thai land

Residents of Ban Nong Chan, who have been volunteering to cook meals for Thai soldiers stationed at the border, appealed to the government not to yield to Cambodian demands. They said they sympathised with troops “sleeping on the ground and eating in harsh conditions” and called on the authorities to act decisively, noting that Cambodian groups had staged provocations at three separate locations.

In remarks directed at Cambodians, some villagers said in Khmer: “Don’t believe Hun Sen . He sleeps well while soldiers here survive on half-boiled eggs. Don’t let ordinary people be used as human shields. Go home, don’t be misled.”

They also sent a pointed message to the former Cambodian prime minister himself: “If you want Cambodians to move off Thai soil, then allocate land for them in Poipet or Phnom Penh. There is plenty of space there. We understand the plight of villagers, but Hun Sen, as the leader, must look after his own people. Only then will this conflict end.”

In Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, Thai residents continued to gather on Sunday to cook meals for soldiers stationed at the frontier while discussing how and when the tense border standoff might end after the governor of Sa Kaeo has again sent a letter to Um Reytai, governor of Banteay Meanchey, demanding a clear evacuation plan by October 10, ahead of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.

The situation was further inflamed by a statement posted by Cambodian leader Hun Sen, who dismissed Thai military maps identifying Ban Nong Ya Kaeo as undisputed Thai territory under the 2000 MOU, claiming instead that such reports were “fake news.”

In response, residents of Ban Nong Ya Kaeo angrily declared that the land in question “is 100% Thai,” lying behide boundary markers 41 and 42. They insisted there was no point in further talks with Phnom Penh, urging Bangkok to act immediately, warning that if the government fails to do so, locals will mobilise to take matters into their own hands.

Among those affected is Ran, a Ban Nong Ya Kaeo villager of Cambodian origin who fled the Khmer Rouge 25 years ago and married a Thai national. She said her husband owns 14 rai (5.5 acres) of farmland but has been unable to cultivate it because Cambodian authorities seized the land. “Now we have no land of our own to farm,” she said.