Anutin gives military final say on reopening border with Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said the military will have the final say on whether to reopen the border with Cambodia, stressing that his government will not enter negotiations while Cambodia continues to use its citizens to provoke Thai troops.
Anutin made the remarks during a visit to Si Sa Ket on Saturday, where he campaigned for Bhumjaithai Party candidate Jintawan Traisoranakul in the Constituency 5 by-election scheduled for September 28.
The prime minister said he had informed the armed forces that once he assumed charge of national administration, the military would have full authority in handling border conflicts with Cambodia.
“The government will support and respect the military’s decisions, while the administration will oversee diplomatic affairs and set conditions for talks,” Anutin said.
Shortly after he took office, the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee resolved to reopen border checkpoints in Trat and Chanthaburi. However, opposition from the public and the military prompted Anutin to clarify that the meeting had been convened under the interim government.
Anutin insisted that no foreign leader could pressure him into reopening the border.
“I won’t be lobbied by anyone. I will serve only Thais and Thailand. There will be no compromise until they accept our conditions,” he said.
He added that the military had the authority to reclaim any Thai territory encroached upon by Cambodia and that his government would fully support such operations.
In particular, Anutin stressed that Thailand would not engage in talks with Cambodia while it continued to deploy “human shields” to provoke Thai troops, as seen at Ban Nong Ya Kaew and Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo province.
“The border crossings will remain closed, and control measures will be stepped up,” Anutin declared.