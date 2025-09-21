Anutin gives military final say on reopening border with Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said the military will have the final say on whether to reopen the border with Cambodia, stressing that his government will not enter negotiations while Cambodia continues to use its citizens to provoke Thai troops.

Anutin made the remarks during a visit to Si Sa Ket on Saturday, where he campaigned for Bhumjaithai Party candidate Jintawan Traisoranakul in the Constituency 5 by-election scheduled for September 28.

The prime minister said he had informed the armed forces that once he assumed charge of national administration, the military would have full authority in handling border conflicts with Cambodia.