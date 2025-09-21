Prasat Sdok Kok Thom temporarily closed to tourists due to border conflict risks

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has announced the temporary closure of Prasat Sdok Kok Thom in Sa Kaeo province due to safety risks arising from escalating border tensions.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the RTA said the ongoing border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand has begun to affect residents living along the frontier as well as historical sites in the area. Prasat Sdok Kok Thom was closed to protect tourists from potential danger.

The ancient temple is located in Tambon Kok Sung, Kok Sung district, about 35 kilometres northeast of Aranyaprathet district and 15 kilometres south of Ta Phraya district. The RTA said the site will reopen once the situation returns to normal.